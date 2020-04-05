Confinement, day 20 (la distanciation sociale)

Corinne is part of my French-English conversation group. We met her and her husband Jean-Louis during our dog walk. I would usually get much closer for a portrait, head and shoulders to fill the frame, but I think current circumstances are better reflected by this composition.The rule in France is to stay a minimum 1.5 metres apart, but I think we were at about 3 metres most of the time.



They were planning to walk the Camino this Spring, from Narbonne to Santiago de Compostella, now of course postponed. When I was at Rocamadour a few weeks ago I read a wall panel about medieval pilgrimages. It said that suffering was an essential part of the experience, to cleanse the soul - thirst, hunger, cold, plagues etc. I guess we at least have that last one now.