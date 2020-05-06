Confinement, day 51 (Carrots and Corona style)

This is the last week of the Confinement here, though the village market, which has been operating for the last 2 or 3 Wednesdays, will probably not look much different afterwards, as we will still have to practice social distancing. There were of course a lot less stands, but the important ones were there - 3 fruit & veg, the chicken roaster, charcuterie, fromagerie, oriental meals. At this time of the year, between two holiday weekends, it would normally be full of tourists, and with stands selling the tourist stuff like Catalan specialities, honey, etc.



About half the people were wearing masks, and about half of those were the washable type like this, which I think are some use. Here we can now buy the single-use surgical masks, but I wonder how useful they are, especially as at 1 euro each I can't see people throwing them away after 4 hours use.



There is definitely a style thing going on with the re-useable ones. How long before Hermes and Soi Paris are selling them ?