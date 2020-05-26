Previous
Making use of the facilities by laroque
Making use of the facilities

After a 10km hike in the pasture and woodland above Prats-de-Sournia, Jasper did not smell too good. Thankfully the good people of that village have contructed a rather elaborate water system that was perfect for washing him in. This is the basin of the first fountain above the village. The water then enters a channel to what appears to be a horse trough, from where the water flows through a culvert to the village 'laverie', the communal laundry house, where there was a large basin. Hopefully the village houses all now have their own Whirlpool, Hotpoint and Bosch machines, otherwise their clothes will be smelling of Jasper, and other things, for some time !
