Barques catalanes by laroque
Barques catalanes

Another shot from a Collioure devoid of tourists. There were perhaps 100 of us there, and every one of them stood on this exact same spot with their smartphone in front of them and took this exact same obvious shot.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Tim L

@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Margo ace
It is a great shot fav
June 7th, 2020  
