Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1043
Barques catalanes
Another shot from a Collioure devoid of tourists. There were perhaps 100 of us there, and every one of them stood on this exact same spot with their smartphone in front of them and took this exact same obvious shot.
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1043
photos
78
followers
27
following
285% complete
View this month »
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10
Taken
5th June 2020 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
collioure
Margo
ace
It is a great shot fav
June 7th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close