Previous
Next
Postcards from Paris by laroque
Photo 1071

Postcards from Paris

2.50 € each !!!!!! (0.35 € at our local tabac ). So I took a photo instead (free !)
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
293% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise