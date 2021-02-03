Rocky the Rooster

Rocky was named after the character in the film "Chicken Run" that was voiced by Mel Gibson. Like the young Mel, Rocky is popular with the girls, a "cute derrière" apparently, according to a resident expert here. Rocky used to live a free-range kinda life, wandering around the vineyard with his harem, until an eagle started coming down from the mountains to take the hens to dinner, literally. So now Rocky lives in his own chicken run. In the film "Braveheart", Mel famously and cornily shouted "They may take our lives but they will never take our FREEEEDOM !!!!" "Easy for you to say", replies Rocky, "you've never been chased around a vineyard by a hungry eagle !".