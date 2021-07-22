The British are Coming !

Well they're not really. I got fooled by the mask. The Lacoste polo shirt and the handbag should have told me straight away he was French. His name is Serge and the mask was given to him by his daughter who is a fan of Harry Potter. He was quite happy to pose for a minute once we had worked out which language to speak.



A few brave Brits have defied the travel restrictions, but there are many more 2nd home owners who I haven't seen for two years now. Overall, I would say tourism in the village is still quite a lot down on a normal year; though I'm told that the beaches are packed