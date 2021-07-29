Previous
Next
Comedy dog by laroque
Photo 1166

Comedy dog

Tourist season is in full swing and the Tourist Office is organizing educational walks taking in the 'patrimoine' of our village. We run into them because in the heat of summer Jasper needs to walk near water. This place is called Les Caranques and is the starting point for the canal that was built in the 12th Century to feed 5 watermills and irrigate the gardens. Jasper thinks medieval industrial history is deadly boring, so he sees his job as providing comedy moments along the way. His efforts seem to be appreciated.
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
319% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
Great fun for Jasper! Nice that they provide tours. Beautiful scenery.
July 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise