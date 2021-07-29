Comedy dog

Tourist season is in full swing and the Tourist Office is organizing educational walks taking in the 'patrimoine' of our village. We run into them because in the heat of summer Jasper needs to walk near water. This place is called Les Caranques and is the starting point for the canal that was built in the 12th Century to feed 5 watermills and irrigate the gardens. Jasper thinks medieval industrial history is deadly boring, so he sees his job as providing comedy moments along the way. His efforts seem to be appreciated.