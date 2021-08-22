Sign up
Photo 1183
Le font de Vermosa
Our destination yesterday for a 4 hour hike in the mountains above our house. The lower rivers were dry but there was still water in this spring, to my surprise.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
Tim L
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Views
365
STYLUS1,1s
22nd August 2021 3:41pm
spaniel
,
jasper
,
springer
,
springer spaniel
,
laroque
,
vermosa
