Photo 1189
Cooking tips for guys #1
This is not the best way to scramble eggs !
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
1
1
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Tags
egg
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
LOL! Love the humor!
September 1st, 2021
