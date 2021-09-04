Les boulistes de Baillestavy

Boules, otherwise known as pétanque, is France's national sport, if it could really be called a sport. You can sit on a Paris tram and see it being played on patches of grass at street corners, or sit in a café anywhere and watch a game unfold, played by young or old. It happens on paths, in parks, every village has its boulodrome. Whose boule got nearest to the piggy (the cochonnet) will always be hotly disputed, but that isn't really the point. The point is to meet friends, exchange gossip, pass away a pleasant afternoon.