Photo 1283
Playing with peppers
I was in Lidl (a discount food store) yesterday, buying salmon fillets and frozen Argentinian prawns. They had bags of multicolored Spanish peppers, five or six, for 1,79€. So I invested 3,58€ to compete in the Mundane Peppers competition that is currently underway:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46476/new-mundane-challenge-peppers
4th May 2022
4th May 22
0
0
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Tags
mundane-peppers
