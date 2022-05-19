The wrong day for the wrong job

The hottest May ever in France, apparently, and the hottest day so far, 30°C this afternoon. So not the right day to get the wood for the fire to be delivered. Four cubic meters had to moved and stacked, took all day, in between visiting Mrs.L, recovering after an operation in a clinic, and walking the dog.



Our wood used to be poor quality, inconsistent sizes and still wet, and so I started ordering it for May so that it would have a hot summer to dry properly. Now we get our wood from Spain, hêtre (ash), 40cm, dry and good quality. Maybe time to start ordering it earlier, or later.