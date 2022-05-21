Previous
Next
Raised bed refurb by laroque
Photo 1288

Raised bed refurb

This week's project finished, photo posted so Mrs.L can do the final inspection from her hospital bed.
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
352% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise