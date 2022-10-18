Champignons

'Champignon' is a French word that covers a lot of ground, both toadstools and mushrooms, but also microscopic fungi like yeasts and the ones that cause skin infections or produce antibiotics. Generally we only see the normal field mushrooms, 'champignons de Paris', in the supermarket, but since this is mushroom season Intermarché have produced this rather spectacular display. Included are girolles, gray and yellow chanterelles, trumpet mushrooms and sheep foot mushrooms at the top.



At this time of year when I am walking Jasper in the woods, it's not uncommon to be accosted by a local peasant, demanding to know if I'm looking for mushrooms. They are afraid that their secret place, the location passed down from their forebears, will be discovered. I usually tell them that I have already picked enough for this season, which sends them back to rummaging in the leaf litter, mumbling and gnashing their teeth, or their gums, since most of them are quite old.