Pyrenean panorama

Walking the dog this morning, I saw this scene but had to return home to get my camera. 15 minutes lost, but enough that the cloud in the valleys had mostly disappeared, which is a shame. I should have learnt to take my camera everywhere, it is only a small Olympus and in a bag with two lenses and a Gorillapod it weights hardly anything.



It isn't a panorama of course, just a shot with a wide-angle lenses. But who doesn't like a bit of alliteration now and then! It is the Pyrenees though, or to be more precise, the Albères, which are the most eastern part of the mountain range, between the Mediterranean coast and the Panissars pass (the pass though which Hannibal took his army and his elephants on the way to Rome). The mountain just left of center with the TV mast is called something like Pic or Puig Neoulous, I can never remember the spelling, probably because it has names in French and Catalan. If one day you should walk the GR10, the 1000 km hiking trail from Hendaye on the Atlantic coast to Banyuls-sur-mer near here, then you will probably spend your final night on this mountain.