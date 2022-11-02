Au marché de Laroque

I had this idea to take slow speed shots of people moving in a crowded space, so I headed for the market with my new smartphone. First problem, no people at the market, the tourists have all gone, just the locals left, and those, the ones with money at least, seem to live on cheese, fruit and vegetables.



Second problem, even using the 'pro' function on the 'phone didn't allow me to do what I wanted to do, as the aperture is so wide, at f1,5 or f2,4, so at slow speed everything is just too over-exposed. Will try out my theory with my camera at Céret market on Saturday, which will certainly be crowded.



Still not happy using a 'phone as a camera, holding it out in front of me, fingers all in the wrong place to take the shot. Apparently I can program it to take a shot if I say 'cheese', or presumably I can use the French word, 'fromage'. Wonder what the lady selling cheese from the fromagerie wagon would have made of that, a strange man walking past with his dog, holding his phone at arms length in front of him and repeating the word 'fromage' over and over ?