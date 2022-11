Port Vendres, pilots' memorial

Port Vendres is the southernmost French commercial port and witnessed many of thje tragedies of the 20th Century, and has the memorials to show it. This one is to French and Polish pilots who escaped in June 1940 as France was occupied by the Nazis. Some participated in the Battle of Britain a few months later and the memorial includes Churchill's famous quote about "The Few". At the bottom are the names of those who died.