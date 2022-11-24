Previous
Il a pleuvioté by laroque
Photo 1338

Il a pleuvioté

'Pleuvioter', a new verb I learned in my French lesson yesterday. It's a bit like 'pleuvoir', which means 'to rain' and indeed 'pleuvioter' means 'to drizzle'.
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
