Photo 1347
Montpellier trams
Both trams are Ligne 1, but the one on the right has been done up in a special livery as part of Montpellier's bid to be a European City of Culture in 2028.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
2
1
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1358
photos
92
followers
49
following
1351
1352
1353
1354
1355
1356
1357
1358
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U1
Taken
13th December 2022 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
montpellier
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Nice shot of the trams
December 18th, 2022
Tracey H
This is a great shot I love the atmosphere
December 18th, 2022
