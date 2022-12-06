Previous
Montpellier trams by laroque
Montpellier trams

Both trams are Ligne 1, but the one on the right has been done up in a special livery as part of Montpellier's bid to be a European City of Culture in 2028.
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Helge E. Storheim ace
Nice shot of the trams
December 18th, 2022  
Tracey H
This is a great shot I love the atmosphere
December 18th, 2022  
