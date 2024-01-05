Previous
Le tracteur by laroque
Le tracteur

Walking away from this scene, editing the image in Snapseed on my 'phone, it occured to me that I wasn''t really sure of the French word for 'tractor'. I would probably have gone for 'engin agricole', which you see on road signs here, but that is the more generic 'agricultural machinery' 'Tracteur' is correct, and in fact you can quite often get away with just adding a French inflexion to an English word. Not always though, it wouldn't work for a combine harvester,for example, which has the rather splendid French name of 'la moissonneuse-batteuse'.
