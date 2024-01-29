Previous
Love is ...... by laroque
Photo 1447

Love is ......

L'amour, c"est deux points d'interrogation qui se rejoignent.

Love is two question marks joined together.

Here is a site with 31 French quotes about love that are a bit more poetic

https://snippetsofparis.com/french-love-quotes/
