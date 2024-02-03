Previous
Hoping for rain
Hoping for rain

There was an article in Le Monde on Thursday describing the tightening of water restrictions in Catalonia. That's the other side of the Pyrenees to me. Their reservoirs are below 16% capacity. They had already pretty much stopped all agriculture that depends on irrigation. Now they are preventing hotels filling their swimming pools, bad news for Costa Brava tourism. They are in the 40th month of low rainfall. Here we are in the 20th month of our draught, and are at the second highest level of water restriction. Hoping something happens in Spring because last summer was difficult and I don't want a repeat.
Tim L

@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast
