Rien de plus belle que le baie de Marseille by laroque
Photo 1481

Rien de plus belle que le baie de Marseille

Chapeau à @jamibann pour le titre
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Tim L

@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Corinne C ace
So beautiful!
I can hear the accent of Marseille right now :-)
June 2nd, 2024  
