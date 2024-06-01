Sign up
Photo 1481
Photo 1481
Le Vieux Port, Marseille
Three weeks ago the Olympic flame arrived here from Greece aboard the historic sailing ship Belem.
There's a short video here, produced by the Interior Ministry, so with an over-emphasis on security !
https://youtu.be/Dbf1zf9r9CA
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
1
1
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U1
Taken
24th May 2024 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
marseille
,
vieux port
Corinne C
ace
Such an iconic place!
June 2nd, 2024
