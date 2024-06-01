Previous
Le Vieux Port, Marseille by laroque
Photo 1481

Le Vieux Port, Marseille

Three weeks ago the Olympic flame arrived here from Greece aboard the historic sailing ship Belem.

There's a short video here, produced by the Interior Ministry, so with an over-emphasis on security !

https://youtu.be/Dbf1zf9r9CA
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
405% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Such an iconic place!
June 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise