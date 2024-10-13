The Beast is back

My Norwegian friend is doing a tour of Europe, trying to get speeding tickets in as many countries as possible. He's already got Denmark, Belgium and Germany. He thought he had ticked off France too when he was pulled over by two motorcycle cops on the autoroute South of Limoges. Turned out they only wanted to have a closer look at the car and ask some questions. Presumably different questions to the ones I would ask, such as where can you put the dog or the shopping and is it possible to fit a child seat.It's a BMW M4 Competition version. It cost not quite as much as my house, has more horse power than the Charge of the Light Brigade and goes from zero to 100 in less time than it takes to change my underpants.I like cars that are quirky and retro. Here's a photo of the car of my dreams, which at least has a similar color scheme: