The old god and the new by laroque
Photo 1500

The old god and the new

The spire of Montpellier cathedral seen from the Polygone shopping centre.
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Tim L

@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
