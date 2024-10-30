Sign up
Photo 1501
Helix in old iron
Seen in the barrel workshop at the Noilly Prat works in Marseillan, France. Dates from the mid 19th Century.
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
Tim L
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U1
Taken
30th October 2024 11:43am
staircase
helix
escalier
marseillan
noilly prat
Mags
Fantastic image! I love the old iron work.
October 30th, 2024
Boxplayer
What fabulous old ironwork, great shapes and textures
October 30th, 2024
Corinne C
Beautiful image and what a find!
October 30th, 2024
