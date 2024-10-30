Previous
Helix in old iron by laroque
Photo 1501

Helix in old iron

Seen in the barrel workshop at the Noilly Prat works in Marseillan, France. Dates from the mid 19th Century.
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Mags ace
Fantastic image! I love the old iron work.
October 30th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
What fabulous old ironwork, great shapes and textures
October 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful image and what a find!
October 30th, 2024  
