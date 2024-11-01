Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1503
WoMan, the transgender truck
MAN is a German manufacturer of freight trucks. This one has transitioned, painted herself pink and calls herself the Mammobile. She is a mobile clinic for breast cancer screening.
This week is Breast Cancer Awareness Week. In the photo of a shopping center a few days ago there are pink parasols on the ceiling, these being a symbol of this campaign.
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1503
photos
76
followers
41
following
411% complete
View this month »
1496
1497
1498
1499
1500
1501
1502
1503
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
31st October 2024 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
truck
,
marseillan
,
mammobile
Mags
ace
What a clever idea and wonderful capture!
October 31st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A great initiative.
October 31st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close