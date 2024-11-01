Previous
WoMan, the transgender truck by laroque
WoMan, the transgender truck

MAN is a German manufacturer of freight trucks. This one has transitioned, painted herself pink and calls herself the Mammobile. She is a mobile clinic for breast cancer screening.

This week is Breast Cancer Awareness Week. In the photo of a shopping center a few days ago there are pink parasols on the ceiling, these being a symbol of this campaign.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Tim L

ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Mags ace
What a clever idea and wonderful capture!
October 31st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A great initiative.
October 31st, 2024  
