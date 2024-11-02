Previous
L'étang de Thau by laroque
Photo 1504

L'étang de Thau

L'étang de Thau is considered to be the third largest lake in France. It is salt water, separated from the sea by a strip of land. It is best known I suppose for the oysters cultivated there, but of course is a great resource for leisure activities, especially kite-surfing and wind-surfing.

The thin strip of land between the étang and the Mediterranean carries a highway and the main railway line to Spain. In 1946 a songwriter traveling by train looked out from his carriage onto the étang, not the sea, and was inspired to write one of my favorite songs, called La Mer (the Sea). Here are two versions, one in French by the Avalon Jazz Band, another in English by Bobby Darin.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a5Za8pKGT2E

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m8OlDPqYBLw
