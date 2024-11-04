Marché des Beaux-Arts, Montpellier

When my dog dies in a few years time I will no longer have a reason to stay in the countryside, so I will sell my too large house and move to an appartement in a city, a city with good trams because I want to live without a car: Possibly Bordeaux, but more likely Montpellier, despite the summer heat. There are lots of interesting and very different quartiers in Montpellier. Beaux-Arts is one, considered to be a village within the city. It is next to the old city center and is served by three of Montpellier's five tramways. Home to the art school, several museums and galleries, it is seen as a bit bohème, a bit bobo.



This market takes place six mornings each week. Can I see myself sitting here in this café in a few years time, my bags of fresh fruit and veggies at my feet, surrounded by young art students, sipping a café allongé ? Yes I can.