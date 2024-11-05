Let them eat cake

Looks great, doesn’t it ! I wish I could decribe the smell, not really the right word, perfume or scent perhaps, which was amazing. I guess this is what they mean when they say Beaux-Arts is bohemian. This bakery is just a street away from the market I showed yesterday. To be honest, I’m not much of a one for the stereotypical French breakfast, but I guess if I lived near here I could change my habits. Can I see myself in a few years time queueing up on a Saturday morning to buy croissants and pain au chocolat here ? Yes, I absolutely can !



I have a neighbor, Didier, who told me that he had served in the army. I could really believe it, he looked just like an old soldier should; taller than me, well over six feet, but big-boned, lean and rangy. I thought paratrooper, marine perhaps, or maybe even special forces, so I asked him what he did in the army. ‘I was a pâtissier’, he told me, ‘a pastry chef’. And to prove it, the following week he presented us with a bag of homemade Scottish shortbread, his favorite pâtisserie.