Water, lovely water !

Seems our drought might be ending. 462mm of rain so far this year, near the 25 year average of 526mm. Our problems really started in 2022, only 303mm, then even worse, 245mm in the whole of last year, less than half the average. We had some torrential rain last month, 190mm in one day. Fortunately, I was away on my hols !



This pool on our river La Roca is called Les Caranques and it has been mostly dry since early summer.