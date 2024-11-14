Snow on Canigou

The second day in a row that I have posted about the weather. This time last week I was outside in a polo shirt. I hadn't changed back from pants to shorts, but some people had. Last night the temperature dropped. I had the wood fire going and this morning found that there was snow on the Canigou massif, for the first time this year. Not particularly unusual, snow can even appear in late September. It was a relief however, because last year it was really late, in January I think.



Canigou is not the highest mountain in the Eastern Pyrenees, but it is iconic because it dominates the landscape of most of our region, and can be seen from almost everywhere. Its summit is at 2,784m (9,130 feet) and my dog and I have climbed it, a 3-day hike with two overnights in a refuge. That was a few years ago though, when we both had a bit more oomph.