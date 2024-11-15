Previous
McDonalds it isn't ! by laroque
To be fair, the McDo just around the corner on the Place de la Comédie, the central square of Montpellier, was doing great business and already had a queue outside twenty minutes before noon.

Did you know that France, gastronomic country that it is, has more McDonalds restaurants than both Germany and the UK, and is only beaten on numbers by the US, China & Japan.
15th November 2024

