Photo 1517
McDonalds it isn't !
To be fair, the McDo just around the corner on the Place de la Comédie, the central square of Montpellier, was doing great business and already had a queue outside twenty minutes before noon.
Did you know that France, gastronomic country that it is, has more McDonalds restaurants than both Germany and the UK, and is only beaten on numbers by the US, China & Japan.
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
Tim L
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
Taken
31st October 2024 11:42am
Tags
fast food
montpellier
ecusson
