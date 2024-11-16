Sign up
Previous
Photo 1518
Going out on a limb here .....
........ but I am guessing this car doesn't belong to the Donald !
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
1
1
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1518
photos
77
followers
42
following
415% complete
View this month »
1511
1512
1513
1514
1515
1516
1517
1518
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U1
Taken
15th November 2024 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
smart
,
smart car
Corinne C
ace
Lol, the Donald may not know how to drive, except for golf carts :-)
November 16th, 2024
