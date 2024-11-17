Scene in the kitchen

"You do realize", said my darling daughter, "that you are the only person in the entire World who irons their tea towels". When did she become such an expert, the woman who is allergic to irons and ironing boards, a trait inherited from her mother. Why wouldn't you iron tea towels, it takes about 53 seconds (yes, I timed it). I didn't mind being mocked, it was worth it to see the look of mounting horror on her face as a new thought wormed its way into her consciousness. "Oh no", she said, "you don't iron your underpants, do you ?" That, my princess, is for me to know and for you to never find out.



Anyway, this photo is not about tea towels. As you can see, I have a modern kitchen in a modern house and it lacks soul. So I decided to add some old kitchen appliances and accessories to add a touch of character. Things from the Sixties and Seventies mostly, or that had that look. I've acquired, in a rather desultory way, a small collection, and I thought I would make a photo project out of it. I was hoping to get more in this frame to kick off the project, but I couldn't get a satisfactory shot that included the shelf above. So there are only two items here.