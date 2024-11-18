Barrels well-traveled

This is the courtyard of barrels at the Noilly Prat works in Marseillan. The drink is a vermouth, like Martini, and part of the manufacturing process involves leaving wine to mature in these barrels outside in the sun for one year. They are exposed to the sea air and to temperature changes. This mimics the effect of a voyage at sea, which historically was known to improve the flavor of wine.



The barrels have a story. They are made of oak and start their life in Spain storing sherry. The wood absorbs some of the wine and the barrels are eventually sold on to Scottish whisky producers. Whisky, I believe, is colorless when it comes from the still. Storage in these barrels gives whisky its color, and maybe adds something to the taste. After 30 or 40 years in Scotland the barrels have nothing left to give and are sold on to vermouth manufacturers. Their requirements are the inverse, the barrels must not add any taste or color to their product, as that comes from the wine and the twenty herbs and spices added. I didn't ask how long the barrels were used for, or if they had a further use. Perhaps they end up as tables in chic French bistros all over the World.