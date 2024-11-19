Futuristic cooking a vegetarian meal for hungry carnivores

This image is presented for the text-to-image challenge, which asks you to add some words to 'futuristic cooking' and then feed them into an AI image generator. Details hereThis was my first experience with AI, so it was amusing for a while. However, it became pretty clear that AI is pretty dumb. Like with the IQ of a chicken. For example, it couldn't produce an image for 'carnivore'. A lion is a carnivore, right, but so is a shark, and a spider, and a penguin. If I had asked you to do this exercise, you would have made a choice, perhaps even something futuristic like Alien, or you would have used your imagination and drawn something with big teeth and claws. AI has no imagination, this engine just ignored 'carnivore' and produced images with humanoid robots, not what I was trying to achieve.So I specified my carnivore to be a yeti. More problems. AI can't make inferences and can't do emotion. If you were a hungry carnivore and got presented with a vegetarian meal, you would react, wouldn't you? Disappointment at least, or, since you're a starving carnivore, probably with ferocity and anger. AI couldn't see that, it just produced bland images of cuddly abominable snowmen with big round eyes looking cute. Not the image I had wanted at all. Even when I added explicit adjectives like angry, fierce etc. the images were still lifeless and unimpressive. So, in the end, the phrase that I used to generate the above image was"futuristic cooking a vegetarian meal for two pro wrestler yetis".