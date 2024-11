Old Montpellier

The historical central district of Montpellier is called l''Écusson. It surrounds the cathedral and has lots of narrow alleys like this, between buildings built of stone. It has lots of young people too because it has three universities, a business school, art school, and the medical school, which is the oldest in Europe. There are in total 70,000 students, who make up 20% of the population.