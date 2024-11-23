Magret de canard façon Gravlax, au Cointreau et au romarin

Posting early today because I have people coming to dinner tonight. I am hoping the highlight of the evening will be the first course, a 'salade composé' which will include the tomme I spoke of on Wednesday and this, homemade cured duck breast infused with Cointreau and rosemary. It's my own invention; salmon gravlax is made with dill usually and either cognac or aquavit, whilst duck gravlax seems to be flavored only with pepper or berries and no alcohol. However, I did find on YouTube one intrepid French chef who suggested rosemary and either cognac, armagnac or Chartreuse. It made me think of that classic dish of the Seventies, duck à l'orange, and since Cointreau is an orange-flavored liqueur and we always have it in the house at Christmas, I decided to use that. I have not even tasted the magret myself yet, so tonight should be interesting.



I was discussing this dish on Friday in my French class, which I do online. Even though my French is pretty good I made a mistake that led to utter confusion. After a long description of what gravlax is, its origins in Scandinavia and how I was planning to prepare and serve it, I referred to my dinner guests as guinea pigs. Now there are two words for that animal in French, but only one of them, 'cobaye' also has the meaning of a test subject. I used the other word, 'cochon d'Inde' and Alice, my teacher, didn't grasp my meaning at all. Worse, she has spent many years teaching at the Alliance Française in Colombia and Peru, where some indigenous peoples eat guinea pigs. So at the end of my long discourse about duck breast, she asked how I was planning to cook the 'cochon d'Inde'! Fortunately, the penny dropped with me immediately because I had heard somebody else make the same mistake in one on my conversation groups. I managed to dig myself out of the hole I had created, but poor Alice, she is a vegetarian and must have been appalled at the thought. My brother had a guinea pig when we were young, and the idea of eating a relative of Mr Tubs is quite horrific to me too.