RetroCuisine #1: Le minuteur Thermotan

I'm guessing this is from the Sixties, as I've seen more sophisticated versions in orange housings being advertised as being from the Seventies. It is of course a timer and it works very well and is accurate. You load the spring by turning the white knob clockwise, then turn it in reverse to set the time you want. I haven't used the advanced function, to select time and temperature for a particular food by using the red slider. I don't see how that could work, for a roast, for example, where the cooking time depends on the weight. The bell only sounds for 3 seconds but can be heard all over the house and garden. I use it mostly for roast veggies and pizzas in the oven, and eggs, rice, pasta on the hob.



I first saw one of these on a website selling secondhand stuff, but the lettering had faded. This one I found on eBay.fr, in better condition and cheaper. It cost me 17.99€, fees and delivery included.



Of course, no one needs one of these nowadays. Both my oven and microwave have digital clocks and timers. My daughter, when she is here, simply says into her phone "Siri, tell me when x minutes have gone". All very high techy and marvelous, but now somebody in California, maybe Bezos, Musk or The Zuck, knows that she doesn't have a kitchen timer and will bombard her with advertising until she succumbs and buys one from them.