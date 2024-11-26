Previous
Elsass Sixty Seven by laroque
Photo 1529

Elsass Sixty Seven

Back to l'étang de Thau, just because it gives me an excuse to listen to "La Mer" again, this time in the version used for the film Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy. Take it away Julio ....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HASYL4JWwBU
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Tim L

@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
