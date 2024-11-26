Sign up
Photo 1529
Photo 1529
Elsass Sixty Seven
Back to l'étang de Thau, just because it gives me an excuse to listen to "La Mer" again, this time in the version used for the film Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy. Take it away Julio ....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HASYL4JWwBU
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
Tim L
ace
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
Tags
thau
,
sète
,
etang de thau
