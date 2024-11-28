Sign up
Previous
Photo 1531
Vicious dog
No, not Jasper ! My translation of what the sign on the fencing says.
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
2
1
Tim L
@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
1530
1531
Taken
27th November 2024 9:43am
Tags
spaniel
,
chien
,
jasper
,
springer
,
springer spaniel
,
chien méchant
,
beware of the dog
Mags
He just looks so lovable and huggable! Sweet boy.
November 28th, 2024
Beverley
I agree jaspers adorable…
November 28th, 2024
