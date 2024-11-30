RetroCuisine #2: die Kaffeemühle Zassenhaus

I know this coffee mill is from the Seventies because I bought it new myself, just before Christmas in 1978 at a department store in Birmingham. It was a gift for my Dad, certainly a combined Christmas/birthday present since he was born on the 2nd January. It must have been 1978 because that was the only year I had reason to be in Birmingham. My then girlfriend had decided to go to the Dental School there, whilst neither love nor lust had been strong enough to persuade me to abandon a long held dream of studying engineering at Imperial College London. I did spend a lot of weekends in Birmingham though, at least for a while.



My dad was an hourly-paid machinist in a engineering factory. Tea should have been his hot beverage of choice. Back in the Seventies ground coffee was barely known amongst the working class of NW England. However, he was a longtime member of the Communist Party, so some of his friends were educated and worldly, one of them a professor at the University of Leeds. He had also started learning French at night school. Possibly it was this contact with francophiles and europhiles that led him to filter coffee ahead of his peers. But he hadn't yet graduated to buying beans rather than ground coffee, so hence my choice of gift.



It was my girlfriend that dragged me into that upmarket store, named Rackham's I think, to buy it. I can't remember how much it cost but a new and similar item from this manufacturer today costs 80€ to 130€. She had expensive tastes, that girl, as I learned to my cost not long after. She dumped me for a dentist who had just graduated from the same school and had bought himself a Jaguar. She said to me "He has more horsepower than you", which, to be fair, was true, both literally and metaphorically.



After my parents had both died and their house was sold, I recovered the mill. It has been well used, though not by me.