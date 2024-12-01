Goodness, gracious, great balls of ice !

At the end of my tour of the Noilly Prat works a few weeks ago we were given a drink at the bar, and the drink had one of these round ice spheres in. Because, according to the guide, this vermouth is a careful blend of matured and concentrated wines, infused with twenty herbs and spices, to produce a vermouth taste that has remained identical for over two centuries. Small ice cubes melt quickly and dilute the distinctive flavor, so better to put a large ice sphere in, which has less surface area so melts more slowly. As a chemical engineer, I can tell you he is quite correct. He then offered to sell us these ice molds, two for only 5€. Once he had unloaded as many items as he could, he told us he didn't use these for his cocktails at home, he just added frozen white grapes ! Well, you could have mentioned that earlier I thought. What to do ? Use them as photo props, obviously