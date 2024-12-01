Goodness, gracious, great balls of ice !

Previous
At the end of my tour of the Noilly Prat works a few weeks ago we were given a drink at the bar, and the drink had one of these round ice spheres in. Because, according to the guide, this vermouth is a careful blend of matured and concentrated wines, infused with twenty herbs and spices, to produce a vermouth taste that has remained identical for over two centuries. Small ice cubes melt quickly and dilute the distinctive flavor, so better to put a large ice sphere in, which has less surface area so melts more slowly. As a chemical engineer, I can tell you he is quite correct. He then offered to sell us these ice molds, two for only 5€. Once he had unloaded as many items as he could, he told us he didn't use these for his cocktails at home, he just added frozen white grapes ! Well, you could have mentioned that earlier I thought. What to do ? Use them as photo props, obviously
Beverley ace
Such a funny ending… frozen grapes maybe totally perfect.

You could freeze balls of herbs…
December 1st, 2024  
Mags ace
LOL! Round ice balls are fun and great conversation starters when you hand someone an adult beverage. =)
December 1st, 2024  
