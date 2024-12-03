From tomorrow, in this asylum, the lunatics will be in charge

The French government faces a vote of confidence tomorrow in the parliament and will probably lose. They will have to resign, and President Macron will have to appoint a new prime minister and cabinet. Whoever he appoints will ultimately also get kicked out, because there are three equal groupings in the parliament, the leftists, the centrists and the extreme rightists, and none will work with either of the others.



Probably the main problem is the retirement age, which is currently 64. Not bad, you think. I myself got my state pensions, from the UK and Ireland, this year when I reached 66. My wife, who was Norwegian, wouldn't have received them before she was 67. Most EU countries are similar, but the problem is that in France it used to be 62. Macron put it up to 64 and he and his party are now getting an electoral kicking for it. The people who put up these posters, the extreme leftists, are even demanding retirement at 60 !



Well, what's a bit more chaos to add to the mix: the farmers are blocking the autoroutes because the EU signed a food trade agreement with South America; the railways are going on strike because the government is privatizing some freight services; and the pilots are going on strike because the government has increased taxes on airline tickets. Actually, all fairly normal for France. Plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose !