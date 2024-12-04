Previous
Christmas is this way ....... by laroque
Christmas is this way .......

.... or is it that way ?

Or is Christmas all around us !

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rct7_aMc5B8
Tim L

@laroque
I live on the French side of the Pyrenees, near to the Mediterranean coast, and enjoy taking pictures of the landscape, historical sites and the...
