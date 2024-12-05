Jasper meets Miss Mini-Piggy

And not for the first time, though previously I had not had my phone with me. This mini-pig regularly escapes from the smallholding where she is kept. On the first few occasions she and Jasper sniffed each other but there was no fear from either. This time something the pig did spooked Jasper, so he barked, and that spooked the pig, so she pooped. Not a pleasant odor, pig poop, and worse, the smell LINGERS. I found this to my cost after my one and only hot air ballooning adventure.



My boss at the time was a balloonist and he had invited three of us to join him one Sunday. We had a pleasant flight heading East along the Thames valley. Balloonists have maps showing where it is safe and permissible to land, and giving the details of the landowner so that they can be informed and paid. We eventually spotted a field with no crops or animals in it and landed there. As the balloon was deflating a gust caught it and the basket started being dragged, eventually tipping over, and as we got out the lightened balloon started to rise again. We were sort of hanging onto the basket, trying to put weight on it, trying to pull the fabric of the balloon down, falling over and getting covered in mud. All very exciting, but we eventually got everything under control. It was only as the adrenalin started to fall that we realized that something was wrong, that something in fact stunk. We had landed in a field recently manured with pig poop and we were all covered in the stuff.



I think I had to wash my clothes and myself about ten times before I could get rid of the smell. My shoes were a write-off and had to be binned. Worst of all, I had driven to the take-off site in my own car with my two colleagues and had to drive them back. I never really got the smell out of that car, and couldn't take passengers with me ever again. Neither could I sell it, not even to a breakers' yard. One night I parked it, unlocked, near a gypsy encampment with the keys in the ignition, but it was still there the next morning. Not going ballooning again ! Ever !