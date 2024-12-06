Getting out the vote

The CGT is the largest union in France, and quite militant, though not the worst by any means, that dishonor probably goes to SUD. You may be surprised to know that France has the lowest percentage of unionised workers of any European country, only 8%. You're probably not surprised that we lose more time to strikes than almost eveybody, only Spain and Cyprus are worse. For every hour lost to strikes in the UK, for example, we lose five.



Got caught up myself in a 'social action' today, though by the Young Farmers, not strictly a union. They blocked the autoroute from Spain with tractors. I saw the blockage, but went to Spain anyway, thinking I would take the small coastal road back. I forgot that the prefecture had closed all the small border crossings nearly two years ago, so not so clever. Still, I found a park to walk the dog and a nice restaurant for lunch, then filled up the car, bought the Christmas booze, all much cheaper than in France, and then went home with not too much stress as for once the police seem to have cleared the protesters away pretty sharpish. Still, I find tonight I am a bit depressed, just with the pointlessness of it all.